Leeds United Centenary Time Capsule competition to make one primary school part of club history

Leeds United is giving one lucky primary school the chance to become a permanent part of club history as it offers up an unforgettable prize.

Pupils taking part in the Centenary Time Capsule Project will be challenged to make something entirely unique that captures the spirit of the Whites, what the club means to the city or a special moment in its history.

Leeds United manager Don Revie lifts the 'FA Cup' trophy after the team won the FA Cup Final in May 1972. Also shown are Jack Charlton (left), Billy Bremner and Paul Reaney (far right). Picture: Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

More than 20 local schools have already signed up to the project, which will help mark the club's 100th birthday.

But only one entry will be emerge victorious and win a place inside a time capsule due to be added to the player's tunnel, making it a permanent fixture at Elland Road.

Leeds City Council leader Judith Blake CBE said: “This is an unique opportunity for primary schools across the city to play their part in Leeds United’s centenary celebrations later this year.

Leeds fans with wave their scarves after a match in 2011. Picture: Mark Bickerdike

"Leeds United is a club at the very heart of our city and communities, and it would be fantastic to see as many of our schools and children involved in this initiative as possible.”

The project, backed by the council and the Leeds United Foundation, came about as the club sought a fun and collaborative way to encourage youngsters to connect with its rich heritage and role in the city.

Pupils in Year 5 and Year 6 will be asked to work in small teams to create a unique piece of work to showcase a theme or special part of Leeds United’s history.

Scarves draped on the Billy Bremner statue outside Elland Road in February 2019. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA.

The project will start when schools return in September and each school registered to take part will be free to decide how to approach the brief, ultimately submitting just one entry into the competition.

The winning school’s entry will then be officially unveiled as part of a special commemorative event in October to mark the club’s centenary.

Among the schools to have already signed up is Beeston Primary.

Headteacher Bethan Tidey said: "I felt honoured to be part of the strategic planning group for the Leeds United Centenary Time Capsule Project.

The 1991 Leeds United team in their Yorkshire Evening Post sponsored kits.

"As the closest primary school to Elland Road Stadium, Beeston Primary School have strong links with the club and the Leeds United Foundation play a big part in our curriculum offer and help deliver high quality PE to our children.

“I'm sure that our Year 5 children in September will be incredibly motivated to take part in the competition and I know that staff are already planning an exciting unit of work - how great to be able to celebrate a significant event and learn more about our local history at the same time."

The foundation - the club's official charity - will also play an important role in supporting some of the schools it is working with as they take part in the project.

Nigel Thewlis, its head of education, said: “This is going to be a really exciting project for youngsters and teachers to be involved in and we look forward to hopefully working with some new schools during the campaign.

“I know that this is going to be something that will allow the pupils to be really creative and youngsters will be able to learn new things about the club and the city they live in whilst also developing their teamwork and project management skills.”

Visit http://myleeds100.com/capsule or email Nigel.Thewlis@leedsunited.com to register your school for the project.