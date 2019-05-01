Leeds United captain Liam Cooper pinpoints his highlight of the season so far

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper says he has been impressed by the way he and his team-mates have adapted to Marcelo Bielsa's demands this season.

United have racked up an impressive 83 points from their 45 games under the Argentine's watch and sit third in the Championship in just his first year at the club.

The Whites trip to Ipswich Town this weekend sees the regular season come to a close with Leeds readying themselves for a play-off push.

Cooper, who was speaking at the club's end of season awards, was asked his highlight of the campaign and revealed it was the way he and his team-mates have pulled together under Bielsa at Elland Road.

"When Marcelo came in he came in with new ideas and a whole new style of play," Cooper told LUTV.

"Credit has to go to the boys from day one, they really bought into that.

"The pre-season was tough, very hard. But to a man all the lads really bought into it and obviously we'd love to say we haven't got many games left but we've got a few more to go.

"That's been the highlight really. The lads have been different class and really showed what we're about this season.

"It's been an absolute honour to lead the boys this season.

"We've had an incredible season but we've still got another massive few games coming up.

"We all need to buy into that and really give it one last big push. Enjoy it as well at the same time.

"We're really looking forward to the play-offs and hopefully we can really achieve something come the end of it."

Asked about whether he was looking forward to the play-offs, Cooper said: "Yeah, of course. And rightly so.

"I think in the last few years I've been here it's been difficult. Obviously results change that and we've managed to get a lot of good results.

"And a lot of performances as well this season. The lads deserve all the plaudits they get and like we keep saying we have to go again."