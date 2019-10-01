Leeds United captain Liam Cooper admits Marcelo Bielsa's men need to get Elland Road crowd "onside"

Have your say

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper says Marcelo Bielsa's men "need to get the fans onside" during tonight's Championship clash with West Brom.

United fell to defeat in the capital on Saturday afternoon as Lee Bowyer saw his Charlton team claim a 1-0 victory at The Valley.

Leeds were also hit by a late goal the previous weekend as Derby County left Elland Road with a point following a late sucker punch from Chris Martin.

Marcelo Bielsa has seen his side pick up just one victory in their last four outings, but Cooper insists he and his teammates are well aware of the task ahead in LS11.

"We know what we've got to do," he said.

"We know we need to get the fans onside and how we've got to start the game and how we've got to play.

"It's a great game for us and we'll be looking to get a positive result."

Albion are unbeaten in league action this season and make the trip to West Yorkshire as the early pace setters in the Championship.

Leeds, though, has struggled to pick up points on home soil in recent months, failing to make their dominance count on a number of occasions.

"We've had the performances at home," Cooper added.

"We're not scoring goals at vital parts of the game. It builds pressure as a defensive unit if we don't score those goals.

"We've got to get the fans on our side and go and get a good result."