Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa eyes Jack Harrison growth and hopes for two breakout stars

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa says Jack Harrison must show his growth this season and revealed that he hopes Thorp Arch will produce two more breakout stars.

The Manchester City loanee has returned to Elland Road for a second stint under the Argentine after spending his debut campaign in England with the Whites.

Harrison made 39 league appearances bagging four goals and three assists in the process last term.

The 22-year-old, though, was often a source of frustration for the fan base due to his lack of impact in the final third of the pitch under Bielsa providing up and down form throughout his opening year.

The 64-year-old opted to bring him back to West Yorkshire this summer, believing that the continuity under his guidance will provide the perfect platform for a strong season.

United also hold an option to sign Harrison on a permanent basis next summer, and the winger has impressed throughout pre-season so far.

"For me, last season was a season to grow," Bielsa said.

"And this is the season that he has to show that he has taken these experiences from before.

"In these last two months he has done a very good job so this creates expectation of him which has to be concrete during the matches."

Bielsa was also quizzed on the development of Jack Clarke - who swiftly returned to the club on loan following his sale to Tottenham Hotspur - and Jamie Shackleton, two of the Whites breakout stars last season from Thorp Arch's academy ranks.

"Always during the season (last year) it was Clarke and Shackleton," he added.

"They are more close to being part of our team. I hope at the end of the season there will be two players more to have the same role that Clarke and Shackleton have now."