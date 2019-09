While the transfer window is firmly shut until January, the rumour mill is still very much in motion, and there's plenty of Championship stories bubbling away in the background. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the division...

1. Blues loanee eyeing top tier football Birmingham City loanee Jake Clarke-Salter has revealed that he's determined to play Premier League football in the near future, after entering into his fourth spell in a row on loan from Chelsea. (Independent)

2. Red Devils eyeing Potters starlet Manchester United are rumoured to be plotting a move for Stoke City's starlet defender Nathan Collins, who has been capped extensively at youth level for the Republic of Ireland. (Metro)

3. Lilywhites boss talks up squad quaility Preston North End manager Alex Neil has revealed he's spoilt for choice with the number of quality options available to him, and that the strong start to the season has surpassed his initial expectations. (Lancashire Evening Post)

4. Boro lose out on two strikers Middlesbrough were apparently interested in signing both Isaac Vassell and Robert Glatzel over the summer, but were unable to afford either player, which saw them both join Cardiff City. (Wales Online)

