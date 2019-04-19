Leeds United at risk of fresh FA probe over Wigan missile throwing

Leeds United are at risk face a fresh probe from the Football Association after objects were thrown at Wigan Athletic’s players during today’s game at Elland Road.

Missiles from the South Stand were cleared from the pitch by referee Scott Duncan, who is expected to highlight the second-half incident in his match report to the FA.

Leeds are already at risk of disciplinary action after objects from the same stand were aimed at Millwall players during the London club’s 3-2 defeat at Elland Road last month.

The FA is yet to say whether it will bring charges against Leeds over that match but is now likely to look into fresh occurrences this afternoon.

Wigan earned a 2-1 win with 10 men at Elland Road to weaken United’s chances of winning automatic promotion.