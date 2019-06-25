Leeds United are no bogey team for Bristol City, insists boss Lee Johnson

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson says Leeds United aren't a "bogey team" for his side despite the Whites strong recent record against the Robins.

United have lost just once in their last 14 meetings with City since they renewed rivalries in 2010, with the thirteen years prior failing to pit the two sides against one another.

Marcelo Bielsa's men were handed a trip to Ashton Gate on the opening weekend of the Championship campaign, with the fixture set to take place on August 4.

Johnson - who saw his side lose twice to United last season - admitted that he is relishing the clash against Leeds but played down his sides struggles against the Whites.

"I think they’re a good side," Johnson told the BBC.

"I wouldn’t say a bogey side because I think with their history and the team that they’ve got, with the manager that they’ve got, where they finished last season they’re a very good side, but so are we.

"I think that many teams would look at the fixture list and go 'oof' that’s a tough game, Bristol City away on the first game of the season. It’s a challenge that we relish, one we are looking forward to, and one we’ll enter with absolute enthusiasm."

Asked about the occasion, he added: "It’s going to be a fantastic game. The first game of the season always has that cup final mentality, and it’s one to set the juices flowing and really cement what could be a brilliant season.

"We’re looking forward to entertaining Leeds, it was a good game [at Ashton Gate last season] and they beat us fair and square. They’re a very good side with a top, top manager.

"But this is a new season, we’ve got our proud Robin on our new badge and of course, we want the team to make the fans as proud as the badge does."