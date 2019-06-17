Leeds United announce two pre-season fixtures ahead of Australia trip

Leeds United have announced two pre-season friendlies against York City and Guiseley.

The club will open their summer schedule away at York on Wednesday, July 10 before visiting Guiseley the following evening for a second game in the space of 24 hours.

The matches precede United’s tour of Australia, where the Elland Road club will play Manchester United in Perth on July 17 and Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney on July 20.

Leeds are still in discussions with potential opponents for the final Saturday of pre-season, July 27, when the club traditionally stage their only home friendly of the summer.

Marcelo Bielsa took Leeds to York and Guiseley during his first pre-season 12 months ago.

The majority of his players are due to report in for the first day of training next monday, with some involved in international fixtures due to make a slightly later return.

Leeds United 2019-20 confirmed pre-season fixtures



Wednesday 10th July 2019: York City v Leeds United, Bootham Cresent (7:00pm)



Thursday 11th July 2019: Guiseley v Leeds United, Nethermoor Park (7:45pm)



Wednesday 17th July 2019: Leeds United v Manchester United, Optus Stadium, Perth (7:00pm local/12:00pm BST)



Saturday 20th July 2019: Leeds United v Western Sydney Wanderers, Bankwest Stadium, Sydney (TBC)