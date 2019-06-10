Leeds United and Northern Ireland star Stuart Dallas makes heartwarming Joey Dunlop gesture

Leeds United utility man Stuart Dallas paid a heartwarming tribute to Northern Irish road racing legend Joey Dunlop this weekend.

The 28-year-old was on international duty with Michael O'Neill's side as they travelled to face Estonia on Saturday in a Euro 2020 qualifier at the A Le Coq Arena.

Dallas and United team-mate Bailey Peacock-Farrell helped the Green and White Army to a 2-1 victory in Group C in Tallinn.

Estonia's capital city is also where Northern Irish motorcycle racer Joey Dunlop lost his life in 2000 whilst in competition.

The Dunlop name in Northern Ireland is held in the highest of regard with the family full of road racing legends but they have been hit by tragedy in equal measure.

Joey himself won the Isle of Man TT on 26 occasions, while his brother Robert also won five in his outright before his death during an incident at the North West 200 in 2008.

Robert's son William also lost his life last year during a practice session at Skerries while his other son, Michael, competed at this years TT following a short break from the sport.

Dallas paid tribute to the Northern Ireland icon by visiting the memorial for Joey in Tallinn along with manager O'Neill, with the winger laying his match worn shirt in remembrance.

Northern Ireland are back in action on Tuesday evening as they take on Belarus in another Group C clash.