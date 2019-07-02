Leeds United and Marcelo Bielsa the best place for my development, believes Jack Clarke

Jack Clarke has revealed his belief that returning to Leeds United on loan will be "better" for his progression following his switch to Tottenham Hotspur.

The 18-year-old completed his move to north London on Tuesday for an initial fee understood to be around the £9million mark.

Clarke, though, will return immediately to West Yorkshire on a season-long loan deal for another stint in the Championship.

The winger enjoyed his breakthrough campaign at Elland Road last term, making 25 appearances in all competitions.

Clarke also bagged two goals and two assists in his debut senior season, and it was enough for him to be persuaded to return to Thorp Arch to continue his development.

"It was a bit of a no-brainer really," Clarke said after rejoining the club for the 2019/20 campaign.

"The option was always there, I thought it would be better for my progression to spend another year here. I didn't feel right leaving finishing how we left last season.

"I'm excited to get going again and really excited to start the new season. Hopefully we can finish better off than how we left things."

Asked about Bielsa's influence, he said: "I think he brought me on a lot as a player. This season it will be even better with another season under him.

"Physically I developed a lot. Obviously playing senior, professional football I feel like with movements and other things, it brought me on massively.

"Going out on loan and coming back here is definitely an option of more of a chance of playing first team football. That's just what I want to do."