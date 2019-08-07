Leeds United aim to land Kemar Roofe replacement before transfer deadline as Eddie Nketiah speculation grows

Leeds United are aiming to have confirmed the arrival of a goalkeeper and a replacement for Kemar Roofe by the time the transfer deadline closes tomorrow.

The Whites are expected to finalise a loan deal for FC Lorient's 19-year-old stopper Illan Meslier by lunch time tomorrow and they're working hard to secure another attacking option.

Roofe's move to Anderlecht was confirmed last night and there's growing speculation linking Leeds with Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah.

The 20-year-old forward has been a longstanding target for Bristol City, with Fortuna Düsseldorf and a host of other clubs also keen to bring him on loan for the 2019/20 season.

But Leeds have been working hard to put themselves in the picture when it comes to a player Victor Orta identified as a potential signing at the start of the transfer window.

Liverpool's Ryan Kent, although not a like-for-like replacement for Roofe, also remains an option.

The winger did play in a narrow front three at times last season on loan at Rangers, who have retained hopes of getting him back for a second stint at Ibrox but are unlikely to be able to meet Liverpool's price tag.