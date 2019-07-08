Leeds United add three pre-season games to summer schedule for reserve and youth players

Have your say

Leeds United have added three more fixtures to their summer pre-season schedule for the club's reserve and youth players.

United's senior squad are due to take on York City (July 10) and Guiseley (July 11) later this week before flying out to renew rivalries with Manchester United (July 17) in Australia.

Leeds will also face Western Sydney Wanderers (July 20) during their time down under ahead of the club's centenary season.

Marcelo Bielsa's side will then round off proceedings by making the trip to Italy to take on Serie A side Cagliari on July 27 at the Sardegna Arena.

United, though, have added a further three fixtures to their schedule for their reserve and youth players.

A Whites XI will take on Tadcaster Albion on July 17 at the i2i stadium (19:45) - the same day as the Red Devils clash - before ten days later hosting Girona at the same ground.

The Spanish outfit will again face a Leeds XI on July 27 - another clash with a first-team fixture - at Albion's home ground with kick-off set for 3pm.

United's Under-18s side have also seen a fixture scheduled for Sunday, July 21 at Bracken Edge (15:00).

Added fixture schedule:

Wednesday 17th July 2019 - Tadcaster Albion v Leeds United XI (i2i Stadium 7:45pm)

Sunday 21st July 2019 - Yorkshire Amateurs v Leeds United Under-18s (Bracken Edge 3:00pm)

Saturday 27th July 2019 - Leeds United XI v Girona (i2i Stadium 3:00pm)

Leeds United's exisiting pre-season schedule:

Wednesday 10th July 2019: York City v Leeds United, Bootham Crescent (7:00pm)

Thursday 11th July 2019: Guiseley v Leeds United, Nethermoor Park (7:45pm)

Wednesday 17th July 2019: Manchester United v Leeds United, Optus Stadium, Perth (7:00pm local/12:00pm BST)

Saturday 20th July 2019: Western Sydney Wanderers v Leeds United, Bankwest Stadium, Sydney (7:00pm local/10:00am BST)

Saturday 27th July 2019: Cagliari Calcio v Leeds United, Sardegna Arena, Sardinia (8:30pm local/7:30pm BST)