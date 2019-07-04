Leeds United add second Barcelona youngster to Thorp Arch ranks

Have your say

Leeds United have announced the signing of Barcelona youngster Guillermo Amor on a free transfer.

The 18-year-old midfielder has made the move to West Yorkshire from the La Liga giants.

Amor has put pen to paper on a two-year deal at the club, which will run until the summer of 2021.

He will join up with Mark Jackson's Under-18s side initially as he adjusts to life at Thorp Arch.

United also announced the capture of former Barcelona B forward Rafa Mujica on Thursday, who will head into the academy ranks with Carlos Corberan's Under-23s squad.

Leeds have enjoyed a busy week in the transfer market following the capture of Helder Costa, Jack Harrison and Ben White.

Jack Clarke also completed his switch to Tottenham Hotspur before immediately rejoining United on a season-long loan deal.