Leeds United winger Clarke Oduor has joined Championship side Barnsley for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old played a vital role in Carlos Corberan's Under-23s Professional Development League title-winning side last season.

Oduor made one competitive senior appearance at Elland Road and was involved in the Whites pre-season tour to Australia last month.

United, though, have allowed the utility man to head to South Yorkshire on a permanent deal where he has signed a four-year contract.