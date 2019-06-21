Leeds United 2019/20 pre-season - how to purchase Guiseley and York City tickets

Leeds United added two more friendlies to their pre-season schedule earlier this week, with trips to York City and Guiseley confirmed.

The Whites will take on National League North side York on July 10, before making the short trip to Guiseley the following day on July 11.

Marcelo Bielsa's side will then jet off to Australia on their pre-season tour, where they will renew rivalries with old foes Manchester United in Perth.

Leeds will also take on Western Sydney Wanderers in the curtain raiser for their new stadium, with a mini-camp also set to take place down under for United's senior stars.

As ever, the Whites are set to cap off their preparations for the new campaign with a home pre-season friendly at Elland Road on July 27 - but the opponents for the fixture are yet to be confirmed.

Ticket details for the opening two games have now been announced, and here's how you can purchase your tickets:

vs York City (July 10, 7pm)

Leeds have been handed an allocation of 2,150 at Bootham Crescent where they will take on York City.

Tickets have been priced at £10 for adults and £5 for concessions.

United season tickets holders will be able to purchase tickets for the fixture from 10:30am on Monday, June 24 through the club website.

While gold members, of which 20% of the allocation will be held for, can buy tickets from 10:30am on Friday, June 28.

vs Guiseley (July 11, 7:45pm)

Tickets for the clash at Nethermoor Park are on sale exclusively at Guiseley's club shop, with no online sales available for this game.

Fans are advised that they can be purchased on the following dates from Nethermoor:

Tuesday 25th June – 10:30am – 3pm

Wednesday 26th June – 10:30am – 3pm

Thursday 27th June – 10:30am – 1pm

Tickets are priced at £15 for adults, £10 concessions and £5 for under 18s.

Leeds United's pre-season fixtures are as follows so far:

Wednesday 10th July 2019: York City v Leeds United, Bootham Cresent (7:00pm)

Thursday 11th July 2019: Guiseley v Leeds United, Nethermoor Park (7:45pm)

Wednesday 17th July 2019: Leeds United v Manchester United, Optus Stadium, Perth (7:00pm local/12:00pm BST)

Saturday 20th July 2019: Leeds United v Western Sydney Wanderers, Bankwest Stadium, Sydney (TBC)

Saturday 27th July 2019: Leeds United v TBC, Elland Road.