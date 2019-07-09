Leeds United 2019/20 kit launch - everything you need to know

Have your say

Leeds United will this evening release their centenary home kit for the 2019/20 campaign - but what do you need to know?

What time will the home kit be released?

Leeds United's home kit will be unveiled shortly after 5pm on Tuesday, July 9.

Are there any events being held?

The club are holding a special ticketed event at Elland Road in the Centenary Pavillion for the kit release.

Doors will open at 5pm for fans who registered interest ahead of the kit being unveiled and available to purchase an hour later at the Elland Road superstore.

Elsewhere, the club's official stores in the the city centre at both Trinity Leeds and the Merrion Centre will also be holding their own events, with the kit available to buy immediately at both outlets.

Several first-team players will be across all three launches alongside a live DJ and other entertainment.

Where can I purchase the new home kit?

The home kit will be available to buy at 6pm from the Elland Road superstore, Trinity Leeds and the Merrion Centre.

Who will be the 2019/20 kit suppliers?

Kappa will once again provide Leeds United's kit for the coming season.

The company signed a five-year deal with the Whites in 2016 and have provided the club's colours for the past three years.

Who will sponsor the home kit?

Betting company 32Red will also remain as the main shirt sponsors for the centenary season.

United announced last month that the company had agreed a new sponsorship deal with the club, with Unibet also becoming the official training wear partners.

Adult replica shirts will display the 32Red logo while junior kits - similar to previous seasons - will continue to feature Utilita for the coming campaign.

Can I watch the kit unveiling?

You can watch the official unveiling live on Leeds United's official YouTube channel here if you are unable to attend any of the pre-planned events.