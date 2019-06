Here, we take you through game-by-game over the last 15 seasons and see how Leeds' results compare on the first day of the league season. Scroll and click through the pages:

1. 2018/19: Leeds United 3-1 Stoke City Stoke were tipped as the early favourites to achieve promotion to the Premier League, though it was Bielsa and co that would stamp their authority, dismantling The Potters 3-1 with goals from Klich, Hernandez and Cooper.

2. 2017/18: Bolton Wanderers 2-3 Leeds United A rare brace from Kalvin Phillips, either side of a Chris Wood goal (his last in a Leeds shirt) handed the visitors a 3-0 lead at half-time. The Whites never do make things easy for themselves, though, as Bolton threatened a comeback.

3. 2016/17: Queens Park Rangers 3-0 Leeds United There was a lot of optimism surrounding Garry Monks first game. Overall, it turned out to be a positive season for the Whites, but it started badly. Nedum Onuoha, Tjaronn Chery and Seb Polter breached the Whites' back four.

4. 2015/16: Leeds United 1-1 Burnley It proved to be a dramatic final 10 minutes against the eventual champions. A Mirco Antenucci header on 83 minutes looked to have given Uwe Rosler a winning start only for Sam Vokes to peg the Whites back almost immediately.

