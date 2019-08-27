Leeds United 2 Stoke City 2 (4-5 pens): Whites suffer penalty shootout heartbreak after Elland Road comeback

Leeds United fell to a penalty shootout defeat to Stoke City in the Carabao Cup following a second half fightback at Elland Road.

Goals from Eddie Nketiah and Helder Costa saw the Whites battle back into the tie to earn a 2-2 draw following first half strikes from Danny Batth and Sam Vokes.

Marcelo Bielsa made eight changes to his starting line-up that beat the Potters in league action on Saturday as Alfie McCalmont and Mateusz Bogusz were handed full debuts.

Nathan Jones also made a host of changes and it was the visitors who started the evening on top.

Kiko Casilla was forced into an early save from a Sam Vokes header before Leif Davis produced a good block from a Tom Ince shot inside the area.

United responded with a spell themselves and Nketiah almost opened the scoring with a thunderous shot from outside the box which cannoned back off the inside of Jack Butland's post.

Costa also saw a shot fly wide of the mark, but it was the visitors who notched before the interval.

Danny Batth climbed highest from a Sam Clucas corner to power home as he lost his marker in the box.

The Potters again added to the scoreline just moments before the break as good work from Tyrese Campbell found Vokes in the six-yard area with the former Whites striker bundling home to double the advantage.

Bielsa responded with three changes at the break as he thrust Jack Harrison, Adam Forshaw and Ben White into the fold.

Kalvin Phillips picked out the run of Davis with a free-kick but the defender failed to keep his free header on target.

Leeds pushed on and Mateusz Bogusz fired a warning shot at Butland's goal as the stopper threw himself smartly down to his right to keep United at bay.

The goalkeeper, though, handed the hosts a route back into the tie as he mishit a clearance which hit the back of his own defence before Nketiah pounced on the loose ball.

The Arsenal loanee took one touch around Butland and slotted home into the empty net to give Elland Road hope.

City relented as the 30,000 strong crowd roared and finally Leeds had their leveller nine minutes from time.

Davis delivered an inviting cross from the left which found the run of Costa at the back post who headed home to spark LS11 into wild celebration.

United pushed on once again but failed to find a winner as Phillips dragged a header agonisingly wide as time expired.

Penalties were required and both sides made no mistake from the spot with their opening four spot-kicks.

Butland stepped up to hand his side the advantage with the final kick with United winger Harrison knowing he had to score to keep his side in the competition.

The Manchester City loanee saw his penalty canon back off the woodwork as the visitors sealed a 5-4 shootout win and passage into the third round.

Bielsa's men, though, left to a standing ovation on a night where they showed real fight.

Leeds United XI: Casilla, Douglas, Berardi, Davis, Shackleton (White 45'), Phillips, McCalmont (Forshaw 45'), Clarke (Harrison 45'), Bogusz, Costa, Nketiah. Subs: Miazek, Gotts, Alioski, Bamford.

Stoke City XI: Butland, Smith, Ward, Carter-Vickers, Batth, Martins Indi, Woods, Clucas, Ince, Campbell, Vokes. Subs: Davies, Etebo, Hogan, Verlinden, Cousins, Duffy, Collins.

Attendance: 30,002