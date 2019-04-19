Leeds United 1 Wigan 2: Phil Hay's player ratings as Whites fall to Elland Road defeat Leeds United fell to a 2-1 home defeat to Wigan Athletic on Good Friday in the Championship - but how did we rate the players? Our Phil Hay hands out the scores from LS11... 1. Kiko Casilla Did little to help the confidence of the defence in front of him with misjudgements and risky sprints from goal. 5/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Luke Ayling One of the better players on a very bad day, getting into dangerous positions and leading attacks. The quality of crosses was not good, though. 5/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Pontus Jansson Leon Clarke roughed him up, as Clarke was liable to do, and Masseys pace and trickery was a nightmare for him. 4/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Gaetano Berardi Very shaky and lucky to get away with a blind backpass in the first half. Caught out on far too many occasions. 4/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4