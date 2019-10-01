Leeds United 1 West Brom 0 - Graham Smyth's player ratings: Patrick Bamford stars as Whites topple Baggies

Gjanni Alioski handed the Whites the lead in the first half with Marcelo Bielsa's men putting in a gritty performance to hang on for all three points in LS11 as Slaven Bilic's side tested their defence in the closing stages. Here's how we rated the performance:

1. Kiko Casilla 7 - Did what he had to do, which was very little for the most part. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Stuart Dallas 7 - Excellent going forward in the first half, solid enough in his own half in the second half. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Gjanni Alioski 6 - Took the goal well, contributed to attacks. Better first half than second on the ball but did his job. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Ben White 7 - Performance was more about defending than stroking the ball around and he stood up well. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more