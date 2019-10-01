Leeds ratings

Leeds United 1 West Brom 0 - Graham Smyth's player ratings: Patrick Bamford stars as Whites topple Baggies

Leeds United ran out 1-0 winners over West Brom on Tuesday evening at Elland Road in the Championship - but how did we rate the performance?

Gjanni Alioski handed the Whites the lead in the first half with Marcelo Bielsa's men putting in a gritty performance to hang on for all three points in LS11 as Slaven Bilic's side tested their defence in the closing stages. Here's how we rated the performance:

1. Kiko Casilla

2. Stuart Dallas

3. Gjanni Alioski

4. Ben White

