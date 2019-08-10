Leeds United 1 Nottingham Forest 1 - Whites held in Elland Road curtain raiser as Pablo Hernandez bags once again

Leeds United were held by Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on Saturday lunchtime as Pablo Hernandez once again struck for the Whites.

Both sides named an unchanged line-up from the previous week as Illan Meslier, Jamie Shackleton and Gaetano Berardi returned to the bench for the Whites.

Leeds dominated much of the first half and it didn't take long for them to work their first chance of the afternoon.

Pablo Hernandez was the architect as his weaved in and out of the Forest back four at will but his dink to the back post evaded Patrick Bamford's head by a matter of inches.

Adam Forshaw saw a penalty claim turned down by referee Robert Jones as the midfielder tumbled inside the box.

Liam Cooper also flashed an opportunity wide from a corner as he saw his free header fall the wrong side of the post.

Bamford - after a half without much falling his way - finally had his first sight at goal before the break following a lovely through ball from centre-back Ben White which found the forward in on goal.

He collected the loose ball and charged into the area but he was smothered by the onrushing Arjanet Muric in the visiting goal from a tight angle.

The deadline couldn't be broken at the break but United pressed on in similar fashion following the interval.

Bamford was again immediately involved after good work on the left from Harrison saw a cross deflected into his path but the striker could only turn the ball onto the bar.

He again had another sight at goal at Muric sprinted from his line but his clever lob fell agonisingly wide of the net.

United, though, finally took the advantage as Mateusz Klich found Hernandez with a lovely ball which the Spaniard latched onto before finding the bottom corner with a neat finish.

Bamford drilled a shot wide before Forest responded with a Ben Watson volley and a Michael Dawson header.

The Whites were still well on top but the visitors hit back as Lewis Grabban and substitute Rafa Mir combined in a goalmouth scramble to turn the ball home and stun the hosts after all their dominance.

Despite a late flurry for United - which included an injury-time penalty claim from substitute Helder Costa - the visitors stood firm to hold on for an unlikely point.

Leeds United XI: Casilla, Douglas, Cooper, White, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Forshaw, Hernandez, Harrison, Bamford. Subs: Meslier, Berardi, Alioski, Shackleton, Bogusz, Costa, Clarke.

Nottingham Forest XI: Muric, Cash, Worrall, Dawson, Robinson, Watson, Semedo, Silva, Adomah, Lolley, Grabban. Subs: Samba, Ribeiro, Figueiredo, Mir, Jenkinson, Ameobi, Sow.

Referee: Robert Jones