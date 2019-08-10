Leeds United 1 Nottingham Forest 1: Tricky Trees boss Sabri Lamouchi hails point against Championship's best side

SABRI Lamouchi congratulated his Nottingham Forest players for the point they rescued at Elland Road against what he called 'probably the best team in the league.'

The visiting boss was grateful that Leeds didn't take an early lead during a first half they dominated and when Forest eventually received an opportunity to hit the net in the second half at 1-0 down, they took it.

"To play probably the best team in the league is not easy," he said.

"Congratulations to my players to come in the game and get a result.

"They have a lot of quality. But at home maybe they miss some last passes to finish and to open the goal and to score quickly.

"If you score quickly here it would be better for you."

Forest could count themselves lucky not to be behind at the interval, such was Leeds' dominance.

Lamouchi acknowledged as much in his half-time team talk.

He asked his players to be braver and feels they were, as evidenced by the moment they made it 1-1.

"What I said to the players during the break, fortunately they didn't score so we need to come back, play with more courage, more confidence," he said.

"The beginning was not so good on our part, we must learn to work on that.

"The moment we feel we were much better, we took this goal and congratulations to my players.

"We put one striker more, we changed a little bit, so maybe it changed the game a little bit.

"A lot of positive things."

The Forest manager admitted there's a lot of work to be done at the City Ground.

They were beaten by West Brom in the season opener and didn't ever look likely winners of today's game.

His aim is to work with players on a one-to-one basis to build their confidence.

"A new manager, a new way to work," he said.

"We don't have a lot of sessions, just recovery, game, recovery game.

"To find the right way to bring the players with you, to put the best players in the best position, in the best system, of course will be really tough for us.

"But after that we will have more time to work on philosophy, system, new players.

"For my part it's a lot of discussions with single players to give them confidence, to explain to them what I want and don't want.

"Now we just need to recover and to focus on the [next] game."