Leeds United 1 Nottingham Forest 1 - player ratings: Stuart Dallas shines as Whites are held at Elland Road

Leeds United were held to a 1-1 draw on Saturday lunchtime by Nottingham Forest at Elland Road in the Championship - but how did we rate the players?

Pablo Hernandez bagged for the second weekend in a row but it wasn't enough to lift the Whites past Forest in LS11 as the visitors struck in the closing stages to leave with a point. Here's how we rated the performance...

7 - Largely a spectator. Some nice bits of distribution on the rare occasions the ball came his way.

1. Kiko Casilla

8 - Terrific, involved in so much of the play and defensively solid when Forest did try to come down his flank.

2. Stuart Dallas

7 - Relatively untroubled throughout. There when called upon at the back, maybe should have hit the net from one of two chances.

3. Liam Cooper

7 - His diagonal balls pinned Forest and allowed Leeds to get in behind the full-backs. Another calm display.

4. Ben White

