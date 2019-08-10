Leeds United 1 Nottingham Forest 1: Mateusz Klich casts verdict on familiar feeling as Tricky Trees escape with draw

MATEUSZ KLICH refused to blame referee Rob Jones and admitted a failure to take chances again cost Leeds United dear in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Championship visitors Nottingham Forest at Elland Road.

Leeds dominated throughout against the Tricky Trees and looked booked to make it six points out of six for the season so far after Pablo Hernandez fired the Whites into a 59th-minute lead from Klich's through ball.

United, though, were unable to add to their tally and paid the price when Lewis Grabban bundled home an equaliser from a corner in the 77th minute to ensure Sabri Lamouchi's side left with a draw.

The Whites also saw several penalty appeals turned down by referee Jones with Adam Forshaw appearing to be clipped in the box in the first half and with Stuart Dallas and Helder Costa both going to ground in the second half.

Klich, however, had no interest in criticising match official Jones and was instead left to rue the consequences of Leeds failing to take full advantage of having 68 per cent of possession and 14 attempts on goal as opposed to Forest's six.

"It feels the same like last season," said Polish international midfielder Klich.

"We should score more goals and then win the game but obviously 1-0 is not enough in this league and we conceded after a set piece so it wasn't great.

"We should win the game but we didn't and we should score more goals like last season, same.

"We should score 2-0 or 3-0 and then the game is finished. 1-0 in this league is not enough.

"We dropped two points, it's not rocket science.

"We are supposed to win the game and we didn't so that's the thing.

"We feel like we lost the game to be fair."

Asked if Leeds should have been awarded at least one penalty, Klich reasoned: "I am not the referee and whether he should give a penalty or not is his decision.

"I am not the referee so it's not really my problem."