Leeds United 1 Derby County 1 - Rams strike late to hold Whites after Mateusz Klich penalty miss

Have your say

Leeds United were held to a 1-1 draw by Derby County on Saturday lunchtime at Elland Road after Mateusz Klich missed a second half penalty.

Marcelo Bielsa named an unchanged line-up for the visit of the Rams as Jamie Shackleton kept his place for the injured Adam Forshaw.

It was the hosts who started on top as Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison went close as they pressed County high.

The latter saw a shot blocked on the line as Pablo Hernandez raced to the byline to cut a low ball back with Leeds refused to let the Rams breathe.

United finally had their breakthrough on the 20 minute mark as Max Lowe inadvertantly turned the ball into his own net.

Kalvin Phillips whipped in an inviting ball from the left which found Bamford at the back post.

The forward stretched to poke the deliver across the box with Stuart Dallas forcing a good save from Kelle Roos.

The rebound, though, cannoned back off the Derby defender and fell into the goal.

Bamford had another chance to double the lead before the interval as he brought down an inch-perfect crossfield ball from Gjanni Alioski.

The striker opted to lift his effort over the onrushing Roos and saw his chance fly over the bar with it.

United started the second half as they ended the first as Bamford struck the post from close-range.

It took the visitors until the 55th minute to register a shot as Martyn Waghorn saw an effort from distance fly well wide of the mark.

Leeds then won themselves a penalty after brilliant work from Bamford saw him tumble to the floor inside the box.

Mateusz Klich, though, failed to convert as he fluffed his lines dragging his effort wide of the goal.

County found confidence from the miss but it took until injury time for Phillip Cocu's men to threaten.

Matthew Clarke guided a header wide before just moments later Max Lowe found space on the left.

The right-back drove forward and drilled a low ball into the box which found substitute Chris Martin with the striker keeping a calm header to slot home and silence Elland Road for a second home game in succession.

Leeds United: Casilla, Alioski, White, Cooper, Dallas, Phillips, Shackleton, Hernandez (Douglas 74'), Harrison (Costa 58'), Klich, Bamford (Nketiah 78'). Subs: Meslier, Berardi, Gotts, Roberts.

Derby County: Roos, Lowe, Clarke, Keogh, Malone, Huddlestone, Bielik (Paterson 60'), Holmes, Waghorn, Jozefzoon (Knight 83'), Marriott (Martin 74'). Subs: Hamer, Dowell, Davies, Buchanan.