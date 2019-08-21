Leeds United 1 Brentford 0: Marcelo Bielsa calls for more of the same as unbeaten Whites move back into top spot

MARCELO BIELSA set his sights on Leeds United producing the same again after Eddie Nketiah fired the Whites back to top of the Championship with an impressive haul of ten points from their first four games.

United looked to be heading for a goalless draw during Wednesday night's hosting of Brentford but Arsenal loanee striker and England under-21s international Nketiah came off the bench in the 77th minute to score the only goal of the game just four minutes later.

The 1-0 victory took United back to the top of the table with Leeds having now matched last season's start of picking up ten points from a possible 12 after their first four games.

Leeds went on to spend the majority of last season in the division's automatic promotion places only to fall away in the final month to finish third before suffering heartache in the play-off semi-finals with defeat to Derby County.

Bielsa is subsequently keen to avoid reading too much into early season positions but United's head coach admitted he had to be pleased with his men's flying start which he hopes can now be repeated over a longer period and on a more consistent basis than last year.

"The right thing is not to divide the league in parts," said Bielsa.

"Of course, the points we have is good. Now, we have to keep this and do this more times.

"This is why any comment right now is not enough."

Wednesday night's clash marked the return of Pontus Jansson to Elland Road following the defender's £5.5m switch to the Bees in the summer.

The Swedish international centre-back led out his new side as captain and the Bees were inches away from taking a 24th-minute lead with a thunderous effort from Bryan Mbeumo crashing back off the post.

Leeds, though, also had chances with Patrick Bamford sending a header narrowly wide and United then dominated most of the second half.

Time looked to be running out but Bielsa worked the oracle by bringing on summer recruits Helder Costa and Nketiah who combined to produce the only goal of the game.

Bielsa, though, proved modest about the role he had played in making those changes with Costa coming on for Jack Harrison before Nketiah replaced Pablo Hernandez.

"Maybe it was something lucky because it doesn’t happen very often," said Bielsa.

"The skill of coaches is not based on who makes the passes and scores the goals."