Leeds ratings

Leeds United 1 Aston Villa 1 - Phil Hay's player ratings: Nightmare for Stuart Attwell as Kalvin Phillips smothers Jack Grealish

Leeds United played out a controversial 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday lunchtime - but how did we rate the performance?

Our Phil Hay hands out the scores from Elland Road...

Got his fingertips to a header from McGinn in the first half and did not feel the full power of Villas attack. In his head, this probably goes down as a clean sheet. 7/10

1. Kiko Casilla

Was up against a very quick player in El Ghazi and there were occasions when El Ghazi got beyond him, but not enough to really hurt Leeds. 7/10

2. Luke Ayling

A big shift from Jansson who was regularly in the right place at the right time, although you would rather not imagine the fall-out had he succeeded in stopping Adomah scoring. 7/10

3. Pontus Jansson

His challenge on Grealish seemed symptomatic of a side who were game for a battle and a fight after a bad Easter weekend. Handled Kodjia well. 7/10

4. Liam Cooper

