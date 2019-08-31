Leeds United 0 Swansea City 1 - Graham Smyth's player ratings: Whites spurn chances in top of the table last gasp defeat
Leeds United fell to a 1-0 defeat at Elland Road in the Championship on Saturday as Swansea City struck late - but how did we rate the performance?
Marcelo Bielsa's side dominated for much of the ninety minutes in LS11 but were hit by a late blow as Wayne Routledge scored as time expired to hand the Swans all three points as they hauled themselves to the top of the Championship. Here's how we rated the performance.
1. Kiko Casilla
7 - Had so little to do. Made one decent save in the first half, got down well at the feet of Surridge in the second.