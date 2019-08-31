Leeds United player ratings

Leeds United 0 Swansea City 1 - Graham Smyth's player ratings: Whites spurn chances in top of the table last gasp defeat

Leeds United fell to a 1-0 defeat at Elland Road in the Championship on Saturday as Swansea City struck late - but how did we rate the performance?

Marcelo Bielsa's side dominated for much of the ninety minutes in LS11 but were hit by a late blow as Wayne Routledge scored as time expired to hand the Swans all three points as they hauled themselves to the top of the Championship. Here's how we rated the performance.

7 - Had so little to do. Made one decent save in the first half, got down well at the feet of Surridge in the second.

1. Kiko Casilla

7 - Had so little to do. Made one decent save in the first half, got down well at the feet of Surridge in the second.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
7 - Hard working, good at both ends of the pitch. Supplied decent balls into the box.

2. Stuart Dallas

7 - Hard working, good at both ends of the pitch. Supplied decent balls into the box.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
8 - Anticipated almost everything that came his way and was excellent on the ball.

3. Ben White

8 - Anticipated almost everything that came his way and was excellent on the ball.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
8 - In complete control of the men he had to pick up. Stepped up into the play well to intercept and then find a man. Unlucky not to score.

4. Liam Cooper

8 - In complete control of the men he had to pick up. Stepped up into the play well to intercept and then find a man. Unlucky not to score.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4