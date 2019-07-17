Leeds United 0 Manchester United 4 - player ratings, talking points and standout moments
Leeds United fell to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United on Wednesday evening in Perth - but what were the key things to pick out?
Here, we rate a few performances, pick out some standout moments and take a look at the key talking points as pre-season rumbles on.
1. Talking point
Heading into the clash it was the first meeting between the two sides since 2011. Bielsa - who flew in just for the game - tested his men up against Premier League opposition as the Australia tour continued.
Jack Harrison - A player who needs a strong season. Caused mischief down the left and was a focal point for the Whites attack. Picked out a lovely ball for Bamford's best chance of the game though missed a couple himself. 7/10
Unfortunately United's best chance of the game was spurned by Bamford as he met a Harrison cross in the box after his shot smashed into Romero's legs from close-range. It proved pivotal as the lead was doubled minutes later.
Kalvin Phillips - another assured performance against quality opposition. Kept Pogba fairly quiet and picked out some lovely passes over the course of the game. Though he did allow Jones to head home from a corner. 7/10