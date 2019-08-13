Leeds-born Salford City striker looking to upset the odds during "tasty" Leeds United clash

Salford City striker Mani Dieseruvwe is expecting a "tasty" fixture this evening when Leeds United visit Moor Lane in the Carabao Cup.

The 24-year-old bagged the Ammies two goals in their opening day victory over Stevenage as the club made history by winning their first fixture in the Football League following promotion from the National League last term.

City fell to defeat at Crawley Town on Saturday in League Two, but are now preparing for a clash against Marcelo Bielsa's side in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Dieseruvwe, though, has revealed he has an added incentive ahead of the showdown with the fixture coming against a club he knows well.

"It's going to be a very tasty match," he told the Sunday People.

"I'm definitely looking forward to it, I was born in Leeds and have spent most of my life there.

"I've got a couple of mates that support Leeds, so it'll be nice to play against them and have a catch-up with them afterwards, but we've got nothing to lose, we'll be looking to cause a shock."

He added: "We train hard and work off each other. It's good to keep the squad tight, but we've strengthened it slightly, too.

"The players brought in increased the quality, but have also increased the competition. That keeps everyone in the squad hungry.

"We all focus on our jobs and take each game differently and approach them differently. We need to rise to each occasion and see where that takes us."