Lee Johnson poses Leeds United question over Eddie Nketiah as Arsenal legend makes admission

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has questioned whether Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah will get the game time he desires this season at Leeds United.

The 38-year-old Robins head coach made the Arsenal academy product one of his top targets this summer with Nketiah said to be close to a move to Bristol City before late intervention from Leeds.

Nketiah opted to join the Elland Road ranks for his first spell away from North London and has scored four goals in seven appearances in all competitions despite his wait for a first Championship carrying on.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright - who has taken to mentoring the 20-year-old in recent years - admitted on Monday evening that he had advised the forward to make the move to West Yorkshire instead of Ashton Gate.

Johnson, though, believes that the only question mark over deciding against joining his squad would be the amount of game time he will see in LS11 this season.

"I'd never discredit," he told Radio 5 Live.

"I think Leeds are a fantastic club, they've got a fantastic manager. By the way there was about 50 clubs that wanted Eddie Nketiah so that's no disgrace.

"For me, I think the key thing for any young player is game time.

"That would have been the only question mark on Leeds and a club like that, is he going to get the pure game time that he would expect? Because, effectively, he could have done the 20-minute spells for Arsenal at the moment.

"It's all about game time, I'm sure he'll get that game time as time goes on. I think Leeds are a fantastic club with a top manager and he's made that decision and good luck to him.

"We move on, we signed Benik Afobe which unfortunately hasn't gone too well through no fault of anybody, it was just a freak accident."

United beat away strong competition to land Nketiah's signature this summer, with sporting director Victor Orta having to present the Whites case for taking him on loan to Gunners officials.

"I don't think it's anything particularly new if I'm honest," Johnson added.

"I think a lot of clubs over the country work to a similar format. Without divulging too much, in any transfer there's a lot of different agendas.

"Whether that's a loan transfer or a permanent, there's a lot of money involved, there's agent fees, there's family fees which seem to turn up now, which seems to me outrageous, particularly if it's a young player who hasn't played too much football before.

"It's part of the footballing world, so you've got to deal with it and play the game really to try and maximise the potential of getting these young lads."