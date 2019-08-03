Lee Johnson holds Leeds United belief for Bristol City ahead of Marcelo Bielsa clash

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has revealed his belief that his side can finally get the better of Leeds United this weekend despite their recent struggles against the Whites.

The Robins have defeated United just once in their last 14 meetings - which came in September 2016 - a run that dates back over 20 years to 1997.

Leeds came away with six points last term as they handed Johnson's side a 2-0 defeat at Elland Road in November following a Josh Brownhill red card in the second half.

A solitary Patrick Bamford strike in March saw the Whites leave Ashton Gate victorious but the 38-year-old says his side can this time crack Bielsa's outfit on Sunday in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

"The only things you take from the past are the lessons that you learn from a loss. If you don’t then you’re in the wrong game," Johnson told Bristol Live.

"I’ve got a belief that we can win the game, absolutely, and I’ve got a belief that we’ve shown enough in both games (to win).

"I think they have an outstanding manager, you learn from these guys. It’s a sign of respect for all the managers that you try and immerse yourself in the manager’s thinking and how they play.

"You look at their rhythms, their patterns and what’s important to their identity and if there’s something that merges with your philosophy, naturally you take it. The best coaches are the best thieves and we all try and do it to each other."

Asked how his side will go about their business when the curtain is raised on the new Championship campaign this weekend, he said: "We’ve got to disrupt the opponent so they're not allowed to get into their flow.

"Then we’ve got to be exceptional on the ball to break them down and that’s a consistent in the Championship because it’s very, very competitive. It doesn’t get any more competitive than playing against a strong Leeds side."