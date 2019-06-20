Lee Johnson can't resist Spygate quip as Leeds United face Bristol City on opening day

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson says hosting Leeds United on the opening weekend of the 2019/20 Championship campaign is "exactly what you want."

United make the trip to take on the Robins on August 4 with the clash taking centre stage on Sky Sports with kick-off set for 16:30 on Sunday afternoon.

The Whites recent record makes for good reading at Ashton Gate, having won five out of their last seven visits.

Leeds toppled Johnson's side 1-0 last season thanks to a ninth-minute Patrick Bamford strike which was enough to seal all three points.

The 38-year-old, though, cast his verdict on the challenge of facing Marcelo Bielsa's men first up and couldn't resist a sly Spygate jibe as fans look ahead to the new campaign.

"It’s a biggie! Fantastic," Johnson said report Bristol Live.

"That’s exactly what you want - big, big game. First game is always like a cup final mentality.

"It’s Leeds, fantastic team, fantastic manager. Me and Jamie (McAllister, assistant coach) have just rented out a two-bedroom flat overlooking Leeds’ training ground so we can get a good old view of their training!

"It'll be great. Ashton Gate will be absolutely packed, live on Sky. A real, first game, cup final feeling that the lads will love.

"I'm pretty sure with the obsession in the fanbase, (holiday) plans will be changed."