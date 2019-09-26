Lee Bowyer plays down Leeds United reunion but concedes Elland Road memories are hard to forget

Lee Bowyer says facing Leeds United this weekend will be "just another game" as the Charlton boss admits he holds "unbelievable memories" with the "best side" he played in throughout his career.

Bowyer bagged 55 goals in 265 matches for the Whites over the course of a seven year stay in West Yorkshire which began in 1996 and ran through several historic European nights for the club.

The Addicks head coach enjoyed spells with the Whites, West Ham, Newcastle, Birmingham and Ipswich Town having broken through the academy ranks at Charlton as a youth player.

This weekend's clash between the two teams will be the 42-year-old's first meeting against the club as a head coach with the former midfielder still holding many fond memories from his playing career.

Bowyer, though, says he will attempt to forget his past for ninety minutes on Saturday afternoon at The Valley.

"Obviously, Leeds is a club where I spent a long part of my career," Bowyer said.

"For me, that was the best side I played in.

"I’ve got some unbelievable memories that will always have a place in my heart - but this is just another game, because that was when I was playing, I’m not playing anymore.

"I’m the manager of a different team and I want to win so nothing changes for me.

"I’ll acknowledge the crowd after the game and show them the respect that they showed me for so many years. But my job from last Saturday, is to win the game this Saturday. No matter who the side are.

"They’re another team in our division that are going to try and beat us so, we have to try and match that and do better."

He said of counterpart Marcelo Bielsa: "It’s a massive challenge. For me they’re the best team in the league.

"They should have gone up last season but fell just short. I watched Leeds the season before he took over and what he’s done is unbelievable.

"There’s not much difference to the squad that he took over and the squad that he’s got now. So, I have the utmost respect for him and all his staff and what they’ve done there."