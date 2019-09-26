Lee Bowyer makes Leeds United admission with Charlton looking to exploit Marcelo Bielsa's "weaknesses"

Charlton head coach Lee Bowyer believes Leeds United are among the favourites in the Championship this season but admits they aren't without weaknesses.

Bowyer is preparing the Addicks for a clash against his former side at The Valley this weekend.

The 42-year-old will take on the Whites for the first time as a manager - having bagged 55 goals in 265 matches for the club - and holds fond memories of United's European exploits around the turn of the century before the club's financial demise.

Leeds travel to the capital as league leaders in the hunt for Premier League football but were held to a 1-1 draw by Derby County last time out following another late sucker punch.

Charlton are themselves winless in their last two outings, and Bowyer believes his side are taking on one of the division's top teams - but does concede that they will look to expose Bielsa's men.

“Leeds, Swansea and Fulham are all teams that will be up there,” stated Bowyer.

“But I think we always do our best against the so-called better sides – we certainly did that last season and I can’t see it being any different now.

“From what I have seen live and on the telly, Leeds are the team to beat. If you finish above them then you’re getting promoted – I think it’s that simple.

“They are a very good side. I watched their game against Derby [on Saturday] and I don’t know how they drew that. They hit the woodwork twice and missed sitters left, right and centre. It was crazy to watch.

“I’ll watch them more this week, but they have weaknesses. They just bomb so many people forward.

“As good as they are going forward they are going to be vulnerable at the back as well. But you’ve got to get the ball first!”