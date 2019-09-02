Laurens De Bock opens up on his 'difficult' Leeds United spell and why he flopped at Elland Road

Laurens De Bock has opened up on his 'difficult' Leeds United spell after joining Sunderland on a season-long loan.

The 26-year-old was signed by Thomas Christiansen from Club Brugge in January 2018, however, The Dane was sacked just a few weeks later.

With Paul Heckingbottom taking charge for the remainder of the campaign and Marcelo Bielsa taking charge in the summer, De Bocks fell out-of-favour.

The Belgian was behind the likes of Barry Douglas, Tom Pearce and even Ezgjan Alioski, resulting in a loan move back to his homeland with Oostende last term.

Upon his return to England, De Bock was unable to force his way back in Bielsa's plans and seen a move to Greece fall through last week.

However, De Bock has been rescued from his 'difficult' spell at Elland Road, by moving north to the Black Cats.

And the former Lokeren man has explained why he is happy to be on Wearside.

“It's important to get minutes,” De Bock told safc.com.

“Leeds was a difficult period, I had a good start in the first two or three games but then the manager got sacked and I got an injury, so it was really difficult. I hope to have a new start here, to play and win games.

“I'm very happy to be here. I heard a lot about the club because some Belgian players were here and I talked a little bit with them. Everybody was really positive, so I'm really happy.

“I know the team wants to go up this season and hopefully my experience will help us achieve that,” he added.

“The manager has been really positive in the conversations I’ve had with him and that’s given me a great feeling because I know they believe in me.”