Kun Temenuzhkov the hero as Leeds United Under-23s reach PDL final with extra-time victory over Coventry City

Have your say

An extra-time strike from Kun Temenuzhkov secured Leeds United Under-23s passage into the PDL National play-off final with a 3-2 victory over Coventry City at Elland Road.

A strong line-up was on display for the semi-final clash as Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Izzy Brown and Jack Clarke all started the fixture.

Leeds dominated the early play and took the lead after just five minutes as Robbie Gotts ghosted into the area to fire home after a clever flick from Brown.

It was one-way traffic as United looked to add to their lead before the break.

A second goal, though, eluded Carlos Corberan's men and it was a mistake at the back that let the visitors into the tie.

Aapo Halme was caught on the ball and bundled to the ground facing his own goal with the defender left appealing for a free-kick.

Referee David Watson waved away the appeals as City capitalised leaving David Bremang to tap home into an empty net.

Substitute Ryan Edmondson, who had stepped off the bench in place of the injured Brown, smashed the woodwork twice in as many minutes as the Whites mustered a response.

The 17-year-old finally put the hosts ahead five minutes from time with his 19th goal of the campaign.

Coventry stopper Corey Addai came out to claim a corner but spilled the cross leaving Edmondson to volley home into an empty net.

United celebrated what they thought was the winner only to be pegged back with a sucker punch in the second minute of added time.

Jack Burroughs gathered and let a speculative effort fly from distance which took a wicked deflection.

The shot wrong-footed Peacock-Farrell in the United goal as it trickled into the empty net.

Leeds dusted themselves down as they fought to find a deserved winner in extra-time after a dominant display in normal time.

United penned City in but the visitors stood firm. A goal, though, finally came in the 114th minute of the evening much to the delight of the home crowd.

Substitute Temenuzhkov gathered a loose ball on the edge of the box and took a touch out of his feet before letting rip a thunderous strike which found the corner of the net.

United celebrated wildly as City fell to their knees.

The strike was a step too far for the Sky Blues as Leeds secured their spot in the Professional Development League National final where they will face either Ipswich Town or Birmingham City.

Leeds United XI: Peacock-Farrell, Shackleton, Oduor, Struijk, Halme, McCalmont, Gotts, Bogusz, Stevens, Clarke, Brown. Subs: Miazek, Nicell, Diaz, Edmondson, Kun.

Coventry City XI: Addai, Thompson, Williams, Drysdale, McCallum, Eccles, Burroughs, Bartlett, Bremang, Ngandu, Walters. Subs: Green, Bilson, Bapaga, Rowe.