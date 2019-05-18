Key 2019/20 EFL dates for Leeds United - fixture release, transfer window and season start dates

Leeds United are preparing for another season of Championship football - but what key dates do fans need to know for this summer and beyond in 2019/20?

Key EFL dates for 2019/20

Fixture Release Date – Thursday 20 June 2019, 9am

Start Date – Saturday 3 August 2019

Carabao Cup Round One – w/c 12 August 2019

Carabao Cup Final – Sunday 1 March 2020

EFL Trophy Round One – w/c 2 September 2019

EFL Trophy Final – Sunday 5 April 2020

League Two Play-Off Final – Saturday 16 May 2020

League One Play-Off Final – Sunday 24 May 2020

Championship Play-Off Final – Monday 25 May 2020

Transfer window key dates

The summer transfer window opened for EFL clubs on May 6, with the Premier League window opening on May 16.

The deadline for Championship clubs for all incoming permanent and loan registrations will close at 5pm on Thursday 8 August, 2019 - which is in line with the Premier League window.

League One and League Two clubs, though, will have until 5pm on Monday 2 September, 2019, due to August 31 falling on a Saturday.