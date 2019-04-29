Kemar Roofe set for Leeds United comeback as Marcelo Bielsa is dealt fresh Stuart Dallas injury concern

Kemar Roofe is in line for a comeback against Ipswich Town but Marcelo Bielsa’s options at left-back have dwindled further after an injury to Stuart Dallas.

Bielsa expects Roofe to be fit to feature in Leeds United’s final game of the regular Championship season, warming himself up for the play-offs, but Dallas could face another spell on the sidelines after being substituted with a knee injury during yesterday’s game against Aston Villa.

Leeds United's Stuart Dallas.

Gaetano Berardi took Dallas’ place at half-time and is expected to start at Portman Road on Sunday unless the Northern Ireland international shakes off his problem in time to play.

Leeds are already with left-backs Barry Douglas, Gjanni Alioski and Leif Davis, all of whom have seen their seasons ended by knee surgery.

Top scorer Roofe was prevented from featuring in Leeds’ 1-1 draw with Villa by a hip injury but attended the game at Elland Road and should be fit for both the trip to Ipswich and the Championship play-offs, which kick off a week on Saturday.

Bielsa said: “Hopefully he’ll be available for the Ipswich game.”

Dallas has already suffered from injury problems this season and is undergoing tests after limping out of his first start since December.

Bielsa said: “We don’t know how serious it is yet but it’s hard to accept that you fourth left-back gets injured.”