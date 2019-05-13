Kemar Roofe sends message to Leeds United fans after another injury setback

Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe says he is "gutted" after being ruled out of the Whites play-off second leg showdown with Derby County at Elland Road.

The 25-year-old is set to miss the fixture with the Rams on Wednesday night after picking up a calf injury during the 1-0 victory over Frank Lampard's men at Pride Park.

Roofe bagged his 15th goal of the campaign, and his fourth against Derby this season, to hand United a slender lead heading into the return leg in LS11.

The forward had only recently returned to United's matchday squad after a near three month lay-off with knee ligament damage.

Marcelo Bielsa will now have to do without the services of his striker with Adam Forshaw (hamstring) and Tyler Roberts (ankle) also set to miss the game through injury.

Pontus Jansson is also a doubt but is set to train on Tuesday with a view to being included in the Whites senior squad.

Leeds, though, have been boosted by the return of Patrick Bamford who has now served his two-match ban for successful deception of a match official.

Roofe revealed his disappointment at the news on his personal twitter account, saying: "Extremely gutted to be missing the second leg with another set back! But these set backs only make me stronger for when I return."