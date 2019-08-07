Kemar Roofe says move to 'massive club' Anderlecht was a no-brainer but he leaves Elland Road a Leeds United fan

Kemar Roofe says his move from Elland Road to Anderlecht was a 'no brainer' due to the size of the Belgian club and the presence of 'legend' Vincent Kompany.

Speaking to talkSport, Roofe explained why he couldn't say no to a move to the Belgian First Division A side.

"I think it was a no brainer when I got told about it," he said.

"It's a massive club. The project they're looking to do is very exciting. It's an important season for Anderlecht, they want to win trophies, qualify for the Champions League. It's something I can't turn down."

Roofe expects to learn a lot from his new boss, former Manchester City great Kompany.

"He's a legend in the game, well respected as a player, as a person and for someone like him, still playing last season, still had time to recognise the hard effort I was putting in last season myself," said the ex Whites striker.

"He's told me he likes me, that I'm a good player. But he hasn't blown smoke up me either. He's stated everyone is the same, I still have to put in all the work and show what I did last season and more.

"I'm going to learn a lot. He's been up against all the top strikers in football so I'm sure he can teach me and guide me into being a better player."

With his contract heading into the final year and no sign of him putting pen to paper on the deal offered by Leeds, a decision was taken to cash in on the man who scored 15 goals in 34 games last season.

Roofe admitted he would feel the same as fans who have expressed shock and disappointment at his move but reiterated that it was an opportunity he couldn't pass up.

"I would be saying the same thing, I was surprised, I wasn't expecting it either.

"But it's a massive club. If you've followed the history and know the background of Anderlecht it would make sense more.

"Similar to Leeds, they've dominated leagues in the past and in Europe as well.

"I couldn't turn it down. The project is massive, the ambition for this season is big as well.

"It's still one of my dreams to play in the Premier League but at the moment I need to concentrate on Anderlecht and prove myself."

The 26-year-old says he'll keep a keen eye on the Whites' progress in the Championship this season and feels thankful to have worked with head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

"I'm a supporter for Leeds now, I'll be watching every game, still talking to all the boys as if I'm still there," he said.

"Of course I'm going to be missing Leeds but I need to be focusing on Anderlecht.

"The only thing I can tell you is (Bielsa) helped me massively last season, with his style of play, his footballing education he's given to us. I probably wouldn't be in this position, I've adapted to his style, I've improved and it's caught the eye of people like Vincent Kompany.

"He wants me to continue and improve even more."