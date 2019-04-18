Kemar Roofe hails massive impact of Marcelo Bielsa in improving striker's game at Leeds United

STRIKER KEMAR ROOFE has hailed the influence of head coach Marcelo Bielsa in improving his game at Leeds United "massively" in his third season at the Whites.

Roofe has enjoyed his best season yet since signing for Leeds from League Two promotion winners Oxford United for £3m in July 2016.

Roofe's 14 goals have helped the Whites into the Championship's second automatic promotion spot with just four games remaining - with the 26-year-old striker on course to make the jump from League Two to the Premier League in three years.

"I would like to say I am a better player than when I first came here," said Roofe, reflecting on his development in just short of three years at the Whites.

"But every year I am going to say that as well because every year my aim is to improve.

"I have learnt a lot this season and hopefully I have shown that as well."

Reflecting on how much Bielsa has helped his game, Roofe admitted: "Massively because everything he has brought to me this season is new and I have been learning all season.

"Every day is something different so it's good

"I am enjoying it. It's hard not to enjoy it when you are winning games."