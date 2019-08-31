Keeper not properly tested says Stuart Dallas after Leeds United slip to Championship loss to Swansea City

FULL-BACK Stuart Dallas said Leeds United paid the price for not properly testing keeper Freddie Woodman in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Swansea City at Elland Road.

Leeds again failed to make their dominance count with United having 62 per cent of possession and 21 shots on goal but only three on target as Swansea left with all three points thanks to Wayne Routledge's 90th-minute winner.

A first defeat of the season sent the Whites from first to third with Dallas admitting a lack of a cutting edge in finishing chances again cost his side dear.

"Again it's one of those games where you don't punish them and we were punished at the end," said Dallas.

"I think we knew that if we defended well it gives us a good base to attack.

"I think we attacked well with good link up play and we were just lacking that final touch.

"We are disappointed, it's a game we could have won and should have won and we go away with nothing.

"It's disappointing but we have got to give them credit as well, they have come here and they set up.

"They were hard to break down and they go away with the three points and top of the league."

Leeds had 21 shots on goal compared to Swansea's seven but Dallas said: "We dominated possession and created some chances, probably not enough to trouble their keeper.

"We had a few half chances but we are just disappointed. It's a game we should have won.

"I think we defended pretty well and the goal is scruffy.

"It's come from a corner and it's not cleared properly and we had a couple of chances to clear it and it's disappointing.

"But we will regroup and we will go again."