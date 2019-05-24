Kasper Schmeichel voices regret over Leeds United stint and opens up on puzzling Leicester City move

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has revealed he regretted his move to Elland Road just three weeks after joining the club.

Schmeichel, who was a guest on Joe Hart’s Youtube series Gloved, joined United following his release from Notts County in the summer of 2010.

The now 32-year-old put pen to paper on a two-year deal in West Yorkshire, which was the Whites first year back in the Championship following promotion from League One.

Schmeichel lasted just one campaign under head coach Simon Grayson in LS11 as he made 37 appearances for the club, before his move to Leicester City which unfolded in odd circumstances.

The former Whites stopper, though, has voiced his regret over the switch and cited his father's close links to rivals Manchester United as one of the reasons he struggled to adjust to life at Leeds.

“I remember about three weeks after joining Leeds thinking, ‘What have I done?!’," he revealed report Leicester Mercury.

“It was just the wrong club for me at that time. It was very clear, very early on that it was the wrong club for me. It was a club where I was not accepted and with my father’s history, it was evident among the fans that they did not approve of that.

“I just didn’t feel welcome at all at the club, by the whole club, that’s the manager (Simon Grayson) as well. He didn’t give me any kind of confidence.

“I had a decent season, I thought. I didn’t set the world alight but I had a solid enough season, but I did not enjoy my time there at all. It was a really bad time.

“Then I was at home in Denmark (for the summer). Sven called me and said: ‘Do you want to come to Leicester?’

“I was like: ‘Yes, get me away.’

“But then after I’d spoken to him, I thought: ‘I’m moving, moving, moving. I need to stay somewhere. People will see me as this guy that will play here, play there. I need to tough this out. I’ve got to stay.’”

Asked about his move to the Foxes, where he would go on to win the Championship before also claiming Premier League glory in 2016, he added: “About two weeks go by, I’m in Copenhagen still when one of my friends rings me and goes: ‘Congratulations!’

“‘What do you mean?’

“‘You’ve moved to Leicester!’

“‘What do you mean I’ve moved to Leicester?! How do you know about that?’

“‘It’s all over the news.’

“It’s on all the Danish papers that I’m signing for Leicester. There’s an official statement from Leeds, an official comment from Simon Grayson that they’d reached an agreement.

“I drove up to my dad’s house and we turned the TV on, we had English TV, and it was on the ticker tape on Sky Sports.

“I’m sat there in Denmark thinking: ‘What is going on here?’

“I tried ringing the club, but no-one is picking their phone up. Finally, a few hours later, I get a call from Simon Grayson, who said they’d accepted a deal.

“So I had to put out a statement saying Leeds had accepted a deal but it was without my knowledge. If they want me to leave, we’ll have to talk about it.

“Then I had Ken Bates ring me and the gist was that either I left or I was with the academy for the season.

“I’d already said no to Leicester at this point because I thought I needed to play. They were in the process of signing someone else.

“So I had to ring Sven and say: ‘I don’t know what’s going on here, but if you want me, I’m here 100 per cent. I want to work for you again.’

“He rang me back and said: ‘We’re a bit far down the line with someone else.’

“I was tearing my hair sat in Denmark and all this is carnage. In the end, he rang me back about 11 at night and said: ‘We’ll get it done.’