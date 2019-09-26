Kalvin Phillips meets Leeds United's youngest superfan - baby Kalvinder Phillip Singh

An adorable photo has captured the moment Kalvin Phillips was introduced to one of Leeds United's youngest fans - baby Kalvinder Phillip Singh.

Kalvinder's name was chosen to carry on a family tradition, as Phillip is the name of his grandfather and Kalvinder honours the name of another family member.

Kalvinder is just five weeks old and his parents think Kalvin Phillips is the perfect role model for their son

His proud parents say it was a 'remarkable' coincidence that the name resembles the midfielder's as the pair are huge Leeds United fans.

Kalvinder, who is just five weeks old, got the chance to meet Kalvin at a Q&A session at Elland Road on Tuesday.

Mum Emma-Jane took an adorable photo of Kalvin holding Kalvinder and the 23-year-old signed an autograph for the baby's nursery.

Emma-Jane said: "We told Kalvin about the name and he was so pleased, he held Kalvinder and couldn't stop smiling.

"We wanted the names of our loved ones that are no longer with us to live on and the coincidence was pretty remarkable.

"Kalvin is a great role model for our son and we love what he represents to us - a homegrown Leeds player who is dedicated to his family."

Emma-Jane and her husband, who live in Armley, have season tickets at the club and have been going to Elland Road as a couple for five years.

They are excited to bring Kalvinder along with them and have been flooded with support after Leeds United tweeted a picture of Kalvin and Kalvinder.

Emma-Jane added: "We have been overwhelmed by all the well wishes and how everyone has got behind us and supported us.

"We had quite a difficult time last year and Leeds United really helped us through, going to games was a helpful distraction.

"Kalvinder was named after our family members, but Leeds United are also a big part of our family."

