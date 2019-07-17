Kalvin Phillips is part of Leeds United's plan, insists Angus Kinnear

Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear says Kalvin Phillips is "part of the plan" with talks ongoing over a new deal at Elland Road.

The 23-year-old made 44 Championship appearances under Marcelo Bielsa last term proving a vital cog in the Whites midfield.

Phillips has attracted interest this summer with Aston Villa keen on acquiring his services for their first stint back in the Premier League following promotion last season.

The Thorp Arch academy product is in talks over extending his current contract in West Yorkshire with two years left to run on his existing deal.

Leeds, though, are determined to hold onto their man with Kinnear admitting that the midfielder is a clear part of Bielsa's plans for the coming campaign.

Speaking at a fans event ahead of the Whites pre-season clash with Manchester United in Australia, he told the BBC: "We want him to play in the Premier League for Leeds United.

"We are talking about a new contract. We want to keep all our best players and Kalvin is part of the plan."