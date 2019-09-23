Kalvin Phillips hails 'special talent' and fellow former Academy ace within Leeds United's midfield

KALVIN PHILLIPS knows exactly what it takes to break into Leeds United’s first team from the club’s academy.

For Phillips, that breakthrough came in the spring of 2015.

As the midfielder made his Leeds United debut in the 4-3 Championship loss at Wolves, another rising star midfielder was making big progress within United’s academy en route eventually to the under-23s.

Four and a half years later, Phillips and fellow academy graduate Jamie Shackleton are in the same team.

Midfield partners and ones with a deep respect for each other with Phillips hailing Shackleton as a “special talent” and one capable of playing “many games” for the Whites.

Saturday’s clash against Derby County was already Phillips’ 151st outing for the Whites, some going for a player who will not turn 24 until December 2.

Four years his junior, Shackleton’s 20th birthday falls next month with the versatile midfielder, who joined Leeds as a nine-year-old from Kippax Athletic, having to be patient for opportunities since making his own Whites debut last season in the 4-1 win at Derby County.

Another 23 outings followed including four league starts with Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa able to call on Shackleton as a midfielder or a full-back in his breakthrough season with the Whites.

Two months into his second campaign, a hip injury for Adam Forshaw has presented Shackleton with another opening but now in his favoured central midfield role with the teen playing the full 90 minutes of both Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Derby and the previous weekend’s 2-0 win at Barnsley.

With Phillips in the holding role, it has meant two Leeds-born Whites Academy graduates filling the midfield with Phillips left hailing the qualities of a player who has taken the same route into the team.

“He’s a special talent,” said Phillips of Shackleton.

“The way that he gets around the pitch, the way that he closes people down, the way he gets beyond players, he does it with ease and it’s good to play with somebody like that.

“It gives you so much confidence knowing that your players are going to be in those positions where you want to play the balls. If he carries on playing like that, there is no reason why he can’t play many games for Leeds United.”

For Shackleton, the personal aim in his second season at Leeds is simple.

“Just to play as much as possible really,” admitted the teen who excelled when called upon in last weekend’s victory at Oakwell.

Forshaw was initially expected to return for Saturday’s clash against the Rams but again had to sit the weekend’s fixture out giving Shackleton another chance.

Forshaw’s eventual return will add even more competition for places within United’s squad with even summer marquee signing Helder Costa and Arsenal loanee striker Eddie Nketiah still awaiting their first starts.

Both were again introduced from the bench during the second half of Saturday’s draw against Derby with Phillips thrilled with the club’s strength in depth and a squad unity whoever is selected.

“The quality we have got coming off the bench speaks for itself,” said Phillips.

“The lads have done brilliantly when they have come off the bench and I think it’s just a matter of time where maybe they start or maybe they won’t but no matter what happens the team will always be together. If Helder starts, if Helder doesn’t start, he will always give 100 per cent.”

As too, will the man they dub the Yorkshire Pirlo himself with Phillips hoping this season finally ends with fulfilling the dream of taking his hometown club to the Premier League – 10 years after joining the Whites as a 14-year-old from Wortley Juniors in 2010.

The midfielder was in big demand this summer with Aston Villa leading the race of Premier League clubs looking to secure his services but Whites chairman Andrea Radrizzani held firm with Leeds rejecting bids in excess of £20m.

Delighted to be staying with his hometown club, Phillips then signed a new five-year deal earlier this month with the midfielder delighted he can now fully concentrate on what he does best.

“It’s brilliant to sign a five year deal,” said Phillips. “I am very happy, I am glad that everything has just been pushed out of the way now and I can focus on playing."