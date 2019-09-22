Kalvin Phillips assesses Leeds United's home form with no long-term concerns over Whites' Premier League promotion push

MIDFIELDER Kalvin Phillips has no long term worries about Leeds United's home form and recent failures to finish teams off at Ellland Road.

Leeds dominated Saturday's Championship clash against visiting Derby County but a failure to bag a second goal before Chris Martin struck in the 91st minute ensured a one-sided contest only ended in a 1-1 draw.

United led through a 20th-minute Max Lowe own goal but a host of opportunities for a second goal were then squandered with Patrick Bamford hitting the post before winning Leeds a penalty which Mateusz Klich rolled the wrong side of the post in the 70th minute.

Leeds were also pegged back late after dominating last month's home clash against Nottingham Forest which also ended in a 1-1 draw while Swansea City completed a smash and grab 1-0 victory in United's own back yard in another game in which Leeds squandered a host of chances.

The Whites have won all four of this season's away games but Marcelo Bielsa's side have taken just five points out of a possible 12 at Elland Road.

Phillips knows Leeds should instead have amassed the maximum haul and be looking at a healthy lead at the top of the division instead of just shading Swansea City on goal difference but the midfielder believes United's Elland Road fortunes will soon turn.

"The last two home results haven't done us justice really," said Phillips, asked if the recent home form was a long-term worry to the club's promotion bid.

"We have been on top throughout both of them games but once we get a couple of wins here the place will be rocking and bouncing and so it should with the fans that we have got. Once we get a couple of results it will work out for us.

"I think the second goal is vital for us. If we are 1-0 up, it can get a bit cagey towards the end but I think if get that second goal there is no stopping us with the fans behind us who do exceptionally well."

Assessing what can be done to ensure United bag that crucial second goal, Phillips said: "I think we can work on it more but I think it comes down to luck.

"Pat has got into so many good positions and he has hit the post and with Klichy missing the pen, I think we could have easily come away with a good win, a good three or four nil win but I think it's just luck really.

"Once we get them goals I think there's no stopping us."