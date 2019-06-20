Kalvin Phillips admits Marcelo Bielsa stay has given Leeds United 'real confidence'

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips says Marcelo Bielsa's decision to remain at Elland Road has built "real confidence" in the Whites squad ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Bielsa opted to remain in West Yorkshire following prolonged talks over his future at the club after United missed out on promotion to the Premier League last term.

Leeds saw their season ended by Derby County as they fell to a 4-3 aggregate defeat in the play-off semi-finals, with the Rams securing their spot at Wembley leaving United to reflect on what could have been.

The majority of the Whites senior players will return to Thorp Arch on Monday for pre-season training, while a number of Leeds' international stars will follow in the days after.

Bielsa and his staff will begin their gruelling preparations for another assault on the Championship, which begins at Bristol City on August 4 following Thursday's fixture release.

Phillips, who was a key player under the 63-year-old last season, has admitted that the decision of his head coach to remain at the club has given the players a major boost.

"I think with the team that we've got we deserve to be in the Premier League, but it didn't happen," he said.

"The team that we've still got and the manager staying builds real confidence in the team. We'll be looking to get a really good season under way."

Asked about the opening game of the campaign at Ashton Gate against Lee Johnson's men , he said: "Obviously it's a tough game.

"It's no different to the game we had at the start of last season (v Stoke City). We'll be looking to get things going straight away.

"We all know in this league, it's not how you start but how you finish. We'll be looking to get the win as we do every game."

Phillips is said to be attracting interest from Premier League side Aston Villa following a stellar campaign at Elland Road under Bielsa.

The 23-year-old, though, conceded that he is fulfilling a childhood dream every time he pulls on the Whites strip.

"I've dreamt of this since I was a little boy," he added.

"Just playing at this club and them giving me the opportunity to do that, I am forever grateful."