Jordan Stevens and Ryan Edmondson headline Leeds United Under-23s at Scarborough

Leeds United winger Jordan Stevens and striker Ryan Edmondson headline a mixed Under-23s line-up at Scarborough Athletic.

Carlos Corberan's development squad make the trip to North Yorkshire on Saturday afternoon in a friendly clash which is made up from a mix of Under-18s and development regulars.

Stevens and Edmondson have been named in the line-up for the Whites that also includes Bryce Hosannah and Clarke Oduor - with both having made the trip Down Under to Australia earlier in pre-season.

Theo Hudson, Jack Jenkins and Pascal Struijk all feature as does Oliver Casey and Kun Temenuzkhov. Forward Niall Huggins completes the XI with a Trialist chosen in goal.

United's Under-23s side begin the defence of their Professional Development League national title on August 19 against Millwall at Thorp Arch.

Marcelo Bielsa's senior squad themselves kick-off their Championship campaign at Ashton Gate on Sunday against Lee Johnson's Bristol City (16:30).

Mateusz Bogusz is among a few notable absences for the development side at the Flamingo Lane stadium with Alfie McCalmont, Liam McCarron and Rafa Mujica also not included.

Leeds United U23s v Scarborough: Trialist, Hosannah, Hudson, Jenkins, Struijk, Casey, Temenuzhkov, Oduor, Huggins, Stevens, Edmondson. Subs: Kenneh, McKinstry, Burlace.